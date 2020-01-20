Previous
~Boomers~ by crowfan
Photo 1765

~Boomers~

Nice to be home. We both unpacked and went to Boomers for lunch. After lunch we hit the grocery store.
Emilie came by to visit and then she and I went to her boyfriends basketball game.
Mary Jo Gran

