~Flower~ by crowfan
~Flower~

Today Emilie and I ran some errands and then we picked the girls up from school. Spent some time listening to Auri read and playing some. Made dinner for everyone. Auri made me a flower using my money but I sure thought it was cute.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
