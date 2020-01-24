Sign up
Photo 1769
~Flower~
Today Emilie and I ran some errands and then we picked the girls up from school. Spent some time listening to Auri read and playing some. Made dinner for everyone. Auri made me a flower using my money but I sure thought it was cute.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
1769
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
1769
