~Fractals~

I ordered something to play with. I got 3 fractal filters... Not sure exactly what to do with them but in time I will read up and hopefully create some cool pictures.

Today Vicki and I hung out. We went and had coffee and walked around the mall. Something we have never done in the 19 years we have known each other.

This evening I took Emilie and Layla to get their passport pictures taken.

This spring we will all be going as a family to Loreto Mexico.