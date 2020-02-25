Sign up
Photo 1800
~Rain Dance~
First day of WPPI in Las Vegas.
We have sat in n lots of lighting classes.
This class however was my favorite. This girl could move great so it was fun trying to catch the rain.
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
25th February 2020 3:27pm
