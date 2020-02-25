Previous
~Rain Dance~ by crowfan
Photo 1800

~Rain Dance~

First day of WPPI in Las Vegas.
We have sat in n lots of lighting classes.
This class however was my favorite. This girl could move great so it was fun trying to catch the rain.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
