~Old Shoes~ by crowfan
Photo 1819

~Old Shoes~

Today the temp was 31 degrees and we had high winds. Parts of our town lost power. Mike and I decided to take a day off and stay in.
These ld shoes are in my garden and I love how the hold up all year long.
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
