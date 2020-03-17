~Friends~

A quick picture of the 4 horses together today.

Today they shut down all the hair and nail salons, and restaurants.

I made work books for the kids because they don't have school for 6 weeks. They can do the work and we can FaceTime each other if they need help.

I made math tests, English, comprehension tests, Geography and a bit of science. They will have a few weeks to work on them. I ran the books to Lacey's work and did a night deposit at the bank. I also ran into Fred Meyers for milk and coffee. Didn't touch anything without wipe.

Once home I emptied the entire frig, took out drawers and shelves and cleaned it from top to bottom. Organized the food. We will see how long it takes Mike to put things back in the wrong place. :-)

As the days go by I will tackle some cupboard or maybe clean out my clothes.

Whats everyone else doing while staying in for the 2 weeks?