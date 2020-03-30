Previous
Next
~Baking~ by crowfan
Photo 1835

~Baking~

Today was a low key day. I watched a webinar on photography (composites).
Wrote up a letter for my brother for his job.
Baked cookies and Mike and I watched a movie.
Tomorrow I hope to be more productive.
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
502% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise