~Moon Set~ by crowfan
Photo 1843

~Moon Set~

This morning Mike and I got up at 4:30 am and went down to the harbor. It was my intention to get an amazing picture of the moon setting. That didn't happen. But I did get a picture of the moon around 5:30 am
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
