~End of our Day~ by crowfan
~End of our Day~



Another day outside working.....To be honest I have felt very depressed today. I feel like every single day we are working without taking time for fun. I told Mike today that something has to change. We are retired and it seems like we have to go 7 days a week and I'm seriously ready to stop. The problem is if he works I feel like I have to. I'm not the kind of person who can sit around while your partner is working.
To top it all I lost 2 friends from cancer this week and one last month.
I think this may have something to do with my thought of to much work and not enough fun. We could all die at any time and I don't think anyone wants to work them selves into the grave.
At the end of the day I did put on some good music and sit in the hot tub trying to ease my aching body.
Not trying to whine just getting it off my chest.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
