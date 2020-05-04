Previous
~Buzy Bee~ by crowfan
Photo 1870

~Buzy Bee~

Today Mike's Mom came over and we went into the woods and had Mike dig up some ferns for us. She had some good idea of how to decorate around one of out stumps.
We put ferns, piggy backs and succulent all around.
Mary Jo Gran

