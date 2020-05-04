Sign up
Photo 1870
~Buzy Bee~
Today Mike's Mom came over and we went into the woods and had Mike dig up some ferns for us. She had some good idea of how to decorate around one of out stumps.
We put ferns, piggy backs and succulent all around.
4th May 2020
4th May 20
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
1870
photos
19
followers
13
following
512% complete
View this month »
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
