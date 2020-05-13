Previous
~Relaxing~ by crowfan
Photo 1878

~Relaxing~

Much needed after a 9 hour work day. weeding and spreading two yards of bark in the new garden. The girls did some gardening for the neighbor. We all decided we need little R and R and spent some time in the hot tub.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
