~Lady Bug~

Today I was lucky to be able to spend the day with Lexi and Auri. We had such a great day walking and playing board games, We also just sat around outside and just talked and ate ice cream..

Auri went home and Lexi decided to spend the night. Mike, Lexi and I went for a evening walk. After we ate a delicious salmon dinner. Then back to games ~Uno~ And Lexi and I relaxed in the hot tub before bed.