Previous
Next
Photo 1896
~Rufus~
Today we woke up to rain, thunder and lightning...... I think it may of rained the entire day which is great for my new garden.
My feeders were so busy today. Made me wonder if hummers like the rain more than not.
Taken from my kitchen window.
30th May 2020
30th May 20
0
0
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
1896
photos
19
followers
13
following
519% complete
View this month »
1889
1890
1891
1892
1893
1894
1895
1896
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
30th May 2020 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
