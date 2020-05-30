Previous
Next
~Rufus~ by crowfan
Photo 1896

~Rufus~

Today we woke up to rain, thunder and lightning...... I think it may of rained the entire day which is great for my new garden.
My feeders were so busy today. Made me wonder if hummers like the rain more than not.
Taken from my kitchen window.
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
519% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise