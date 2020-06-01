Previous
Next
~MOM~ by crowfan
Photo 1898

~MOM~

Today 27 years ago my Mom became an angel.... I had one of the best Mom's anyone could ever of had.She left us all to soon but I hold her close to my heart and have lots of great memories....
Today was spent working in my gardens again.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
520% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise