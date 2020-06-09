Previous
~Babies~ by crowfan
Photo 1906

~Babies~

Today the girls came over and spent the day and are spending the night.
Lisa my adopted daughter from Alaska came to visit which was wonderful. We took a walk to see the herons and these two babies were the cutest.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
