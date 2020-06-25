Previous
~Hummer's Love~ by crowfan
~Hummer's Love~

I can't remember the name of this plant but I made this garden a few years ago specially to attract hummingbirds and butterflies.
Today Lexi spent the day with me. Finished up my shopping for the party.
25th June 2020

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
