~Skimmer~

This large skimmer is easily recognized by the three large black spots spread across each wing, from base to tip. The thorax is brown with two diagonal yellow stripes on either side, and the abdomen is brown with a yellow stripe along each side. In mature males, white spots appear between the black spots on the wings, and the abdomen becomes pruinose whitish. The only other skimmer in its range with similar large black wing spots is the female Common Whitetail, which has whitish markings on the sides of each abdominal segment rather than a continuous yellow stripe.

Spent most of the day working in the yard. Felt good to back in the gardens.