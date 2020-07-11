Previous
~Gift~ by crowfan
Photo 1937

~Gift~

Today I received this gift from our neighbor Shelley. Its a cute story about a hummingbird...
This afternoon Mike and I put up Freed for Governor signs.
This evening we have the pleasure of having Emilie for the night.
