~Lizzy~

Today Vicki and I went shoe shopping and came home with nothing. We want solid white tennis shoes. We know how we want them to look and the ones we liked were either way to big or much to small.

Afternoon I helped Mike rebuild a portion of the corral fence.

This evening I spent it with Carol (Legacy).

We had sub sandwiches, coke and chocolate cake.

Pictured is her cat Lizzy who was on an adventure around her house.