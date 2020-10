~Thumbs Up~

Today Layla came over and we took a trip to the mall and got some new shoes. She hung around a few hours. Next Emilie popped in for a quick visit before she went to work and to top the day off Brent, Lacey, Lexi and Auri came over and hung out. Been a great day all while the cement guys finished up our driveway, well almost. I think tomorrow they will put the final finishing touches.