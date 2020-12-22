~Train Derailment~

Today around noon a train derailed and caught fire. The train was hauling crude oil. Pictured is a plume of smoke seen for miles.

Someone has been placing shunts on the tracks.

The shunt disrupts the low level electrical curren on the track and then disables varies safety features.. in the last year there have been 41 shunts placed on the BNSF tracks causing crossing guards to malfunction, interfering with the automatic braking system and in one case causing the derailment of tanks of hazardous chemical.

2 women were arrested last month and charged with terrorist attack.

The FBI is investigating this incident so we are not sure what caused today's incident. Thankfully no one was hurt.