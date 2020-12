~Mask Up~

Even Smike is wearing his mask. He wants to be able to rest for the nest 350 days being assured he didn't give anyone Covid-19.

Today Mike's Mom isn't feeling well so our Christmas Eve was cancelled. We spent the time preparing for tomorrows Get together. We have been tested again and all is negative for Covid so we feel comfortable about getting together.

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and hopefully a better 2021.