Previous
Next
~Prisms~ by crowfan
Photo 2123

~Prisms~

Pretty low key day.
Emilie came over for the afternoon, I did her nails. A really cool gel that is light blue but when cold they are a dark blue. At times gives it a ombré look.
This is one of my prims that I have in my window.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
581% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise