Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2123
~Prisms~
Pretty low key day.
Emilie came over for the afternoon, I did her nails. A really cool gel that is light blue but when cold they are a dark blue. At times gives it a ombré look.
This is one of my prims that I have in my window.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
2123
photos
19
followers
14
following
581% complete
View this month »
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
13th January 2021 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close