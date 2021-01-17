Previous
~Cards~ by crowfan
Photo 2127

~Cards~

Today was another outside garden day. I also repotted my inside plants.
This evening Marcus and Emily came over and had dinner and the we played some cards. Marcus and I won against Mike and Emilie. Last time it went the other way.
