~Street Art~

I love going around town and looking at the street art.

Today the city had 100's of police down at city hall while they helped clear out the 120 or so homeless and their tents. They had planned on doing it Friday at 4 but the city was warned that protester and Antifa are planning on being there Friday. Because of this they tried to avoid the riot planned for tomorrow. Please keep out town in your thought. It's a scary time with this homeless situation.

A few days ago some people were attacked with a hatchet and hospitalized. It's becoming a very dangerous situation.