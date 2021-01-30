Sign up
Photo 2140
~Twin Sisters~
Today I ran some errands with Vicki and then we stopped at Twin Sisters for lunch...This is part of the ceiling. De decor is amazing throughout this place.
Emilie and Marcus came for dinner and she will be spending the night.
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
30th January 2021 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
