~Twin Sisters~ by crowfan
Photo 2140

~Twin Sisters~

Today I ran some errands with Vicki and then we stopped at Twin Sisters for lunch...This is part of the ceiling. De decor is amazing throughout this place.
Emilie and Marcus came for dinner and she will be spending the night.
