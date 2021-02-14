Previous
~Snowflake~ by crowfan
~Snowflake~

I wanted to try to take a picture of a snowflake. No clue what I was doing. This was the best of maybe 100 tries.
Happy Valentine's Day to everyone ❤️
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
