Photo 2158
~Docks~
Today Mike and I had our taxes done. Went for a drive about and took a few pictures. This is the dock that we launch our boat from..
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
Mary Jo Gran
2158
20
15
2158
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
17th February 2021 4:05pm
