Photo 2162
~Peace~
Today Mike and I went to the Big Rock Garden and walked around. Figured we get a bit of outside exercise before the rain comes.
I link to info about the sculpture garden.
https://cob.org/news/2020/david-marshall-sculpture-gallery-now-open-to-the-public-in-big-rock-garden-park
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
21st February 2021 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
