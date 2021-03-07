Previous
~Derelict~ by crowfan
Photo 2176

~Derelict~

Today Mike and I took a drive to Blaine for a change of scenery.
I thought this boat fit the description for a derelict Sunday.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
596% complete

Photo Details

