~Father/Daughter by crowfan
Photo 2186

~Father/Daughter

Today I picked up Lexi from school and I did her nails for her.
Did a bit more sorting from the flood.
No picture today so I took a picture of my favorite picture of Brent and Emilie taken on Father's Day.
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
