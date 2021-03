~Joyful Day~

Today Lexi and Layla were here doing their online school. Matthew came at noon and at 1:30 I picked Auri up from school ( she has in school ) we had a great day. Michelle helped me go through things downstair to get rid of more things.

My extra photo is Matthew wearing a jogging suit that belonged to my oldest son when he was 6 months old. It is now 42 and a half years old. He looked adorable in it.