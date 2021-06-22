Sign up
Photo 2283
~Splish Splash~
Today Matthew and Michelle came for the day. I fill the little pool yesterday so it would be warm for Matthew today. He had the best time playing in it.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Joan Robillard
ace
Cute
June 23rd, 2021
CAT Carter19
ace
Awwww! Nothing more cheerful than a little one splashing in the water great capture!
June 23rd, 2021
