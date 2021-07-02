Previous
Next
~Hummingbird~ by crowfan
Photo 2293

~Hummingbird~

Today was a pretty quiet day. Mike went to the Dr. for his knee and I sat and read.
In the afternoon we went to Mt.Vernon for a few errands.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
628% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise