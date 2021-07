~1959 Ford~

This morning Mike and I took his Mom and met up with John,Susan,Dave and Billie for a car show in Blaine wa. It was a hot but fun show.

This is a 1959 Ford. Mike's Uncle Bill designed the dash in this year. My extra show the dash.

At 3 we had all of them plus Vicki and Pete over for a BBQ and yard games. It was a really nice 4th of July. nHope yours was as well.

The guy taking a picture in my picture is my twin brother John.