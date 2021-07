~Sunset~

The girls spent the night last night so I stayed up pretty late.

For lunch I took out my friend Jean ( the friend who miss being scammed still) We had a good 2 hour talk and lunch. She believes her online guy is coming this weekend. This has been going on close to 3 years now. Sadly she sold her house for him and is living in a hotel still.

This evening Kyla and I met and we drove out to Semiahmoo to get some sunset shots. We wished we would of had more clouds but we took what we could get.