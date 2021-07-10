Previous
~Skagit Speedway~ by crowfan
~Skagit Speedway~

Today I spent some time working in the yard. I bought 6 new plants and will plant them tomorrow.
This evening Mike, Dave, Billie and I went to Skagit Speedway and watched the races. At the end of it they had a beautiful firework show.
10th July 2021

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
