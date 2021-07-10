Sign up
Photo 2301
~Skagit Speedway~
Today I spent some time working in the yard. I bought 6 new plants and will plant them tomorrow.
This evening Mike, Dave, Billie and I went to Skagit Speedway and watched the races. At the end of it they had a beautiful firework show.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
10th July 2021 10:06pm
