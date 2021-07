~Sick Day~

Woke up early not feeling well. I had promised to take Carol for her eye surgery today. We departed at 5:45 a.m. so wasn't real sure if I was stuffed from allergies or a cold.

As the time crept on I knew it was a cold. After dropping Carol off I went home to bed. I'm praying I didn't pas any of my bugs on to her.

This evening I stepped out the front door for some air and saw Mike washing his truck. That's about it for today's blip.