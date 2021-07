~Bellingham Bells~

Today I got to spend the day with Layla. We made some very cool mirror and beaded sun gazers to hand from the tree. Vicki came by and made one too. We also got a visit from Rick and Dianne and they brought us some crab.

This evening Mike and I went to the Bellingham Bell's game with Kyle, Sarah and Izzie. The Bells won 3 to 1.