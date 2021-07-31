~Boyd~

Today my older brother Boyd and my twin brother John( extra photo) and I went to Northern State to take pictures.

Actually we planned on going to Sedro Whoolley to try to find the area that out Grandma had died 4-11-1968. My Grandma and her brother died in a car accident when our Aunt Edith pulled her car in front of a logging truck.

We tried earlier to look up the article from the library but their micro film machine wasn't up and running.

Side note today is Mike's and my retirement anniversary 3 years now.