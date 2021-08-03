Previous
~Car Wash~ by crowfan
Photo 2325

~Car Wash~

Today I got to spend the day with Layla and Auri.... They helped me wash both cars. Then we headed to the pool for a cool down.
This evening Mike and I met Kathy and Dan for Tuesday Tastings. Tonight was Japanese food. Not a favorite for me .
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
