~Tuesday Tastings~

Today I got to spend it with Emilie running her last minute errands before college. we also had lunch with Granny.

I have to admit I am sad she is moving but happy for her future. I will miss seeing her all of the time.

Tonight we met dan and Kathy at the fireside for Tuesday Tastings. It was Italy. nPictured was out first entree. and extra shows the menu.