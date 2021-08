~Day on the Bay~

Today Mike and I joined approx. 20 people on a trip out crabbing. We pulled up 8 pots and caught lots of crabs After we came in to the docks we all stayed on board and had food and drinks.

On the way home Kathy, Dan, Jim, Mike and I stopped for a few games of pool. Long day but lots of fun.

Pictured is a tanker full of Storage cargo waiting to deliver.