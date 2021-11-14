Previous
~Whatcom Falls~ by crowfan
Photo 2428

~Whatcom Falls~

Today Mike and I walked down to the falls to see how much water was flowing.
We are having flooding problems in our County. Many roads are closed and rivers flowing. We are hoping for it to stop before more damage is done.
