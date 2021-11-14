Sign up
Photo 2428
~Whatcom Falls~
Today Mike and I walked down to the falls to see how much water was flowing.
We are having flooding problems in our County. Many roads are closed and rivers flowing. We are hoping for it to stop before more damage is done.
14th November 2021
14th Nov 21
0
0
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
