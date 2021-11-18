~Tear Catcher~

I bought this when my son disappeared in 2001. I also bought one for Vicki. I loved the looks and what it symbolized but I can tell you first hand it takes years to stop crying. Now my tears are from all the good memories and funny moments we shared.



~The history of the tear bottle is captivating and poignant. Tear bottles were prevalent in ancient Rome and Egypt, when mourners would collect their tears and bury them with loved ones to show honor and devotion.



Tear bottles re-appeared during the 19th century Victorian era, when tears were collected in bottles with special stoppers; the tears evaporated and once gone, the mourning period ended, but the bottle remained as a token of eternal devotion.~

