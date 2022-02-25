Previous
~Day 3~ by crowfan
Today our model had to cancel our shoot at the valley of fire so we decided to go to a spot where your suppose to see many different birds. My dream is to see a Costa Hummingbird and I did as well as her nest. Unfortunately I was unable to get a picture of her.
In the afternoon we met up with Ashley and took a few shots on Fremont street. I met a nice guy as well. He had a sad story as you might be able to tell from his photo.
Tomorrow we will be heading to project obscura. I should have alot of interesting pictures to post then.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
