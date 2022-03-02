Previous
~Confident~ by crowfan
~Confident~

Today we once again met many amazing models. This one is near and dear to my heart. She feels 100% beautiful in her own skin. I loved seeing this.
Today we started our day off at WPPI and eft early afternoon to go to the new Meow Wolf Mega Store.(our model we shoot is in a commercial for it so we thought we should check it out) It's something you can look up on line and get a beer idea. I did however take hundreds of pictures on my phone.
The group that we met up with Wednesday asked us to take photos at a Boxing gym so off we went. Spent approx. 2 hours shooting boxers and yes a few models.
To finish our day off we met up with 6 very sweet ladies who were Kyla's Dads friends. We all went out to dinner, had good food and lots of laughs.
Packing tonight to fly home tomorrow.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
