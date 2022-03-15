Previous
~Rainbow~ by crowfan
~Rainbow~

Today I ran my friend Jeff around for a few hours.
This afternoon it poured and we had a rainbow. I didn't catch it so instead I took a snap of my feeder that is rainbow colors.
15th March 2022

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
