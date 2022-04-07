~Fun~

Today Michelle came with Matthew and Madisun. I picked up AurI and all of us went to the studio to take rain room photos of Michelle.

I wanted Auri to be able to babysit while we did pictures.

I'm not sure that they turned out as well as Matthews. The dress ended up looking pretty see through.

I decided to keep Matthew over night. Mike and I had gotten him this bike awhile ago so tonight Auri and I took him to the store and bought him a helmet and elbow and knee pads.

He loves his new balance bike.