~Fun~ by crowfan
Photo 2572

~Fun~

Today Michelle came with Matthew and Madisun. I picked up AurI and all of us went to the studio to take rain room photos of Michelle.
I wanted Auri to be able to babysit while we did pictures.
I'm not sure that they turned out as well as Matthews. The dress ended up looking pretty see through.
I decided to keep Matthew over night. Mike and I had gotten him this bike awhile ago so tonight Auri and I took him to the store and bought him a helmet and elbow and knee pads.
He loves his new balance bike.
Mary Jo Gran

