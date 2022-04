~Happy Birthday Lexi~

Today Lexi turns 14. Today and tomorrow Lexi and Layla will be the same age. Layla will be 15 on Tuesday and able to get her drivers permit.

Lexi, Layla, Auri and Brent came today and we had a little celebration and Lexi and Layla opened their gifts...

Layla spent most of the day with me and we got together all the games for the Sprinkle of Sat.

pictured Layla-Lexi